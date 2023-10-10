LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE! The Magnificent 7; Ball, Bentley, Heaney, Essuman, Davies, Rankin & More!

Join us for live coverage from Victoria House, London as we hear from the cast of the Magnificent 7 card. Nick Ball, Denzel Bentley, Nathan Heaney, Liam Davies, Hannah Rankin, Zak Miller, Ekow Essuman, Harry Scarff, Ryan Garner, James Heneghan face the questions ahead of an explosive card, 18th November at the AO Arena, Manchester.
Watch the fights live Saturday 18th November on TNT Sports.
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact