CAMPHOUSE | A SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA STORY: Alexis Rocha vs Giovanni Santillan! Santa Ana vs San Diego!

Rocha vs. Santillan is a 12-round welterweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Top Rank Boxing. The event will be live at the Kia Forum, Inglewood, CA and available worldwide to all subscribers on DAZN, both live and on demand.
Tickets for Rocha vs. Santillan are priced at $150, $100, $75, $50 and $30 plus applicable fees.
#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #WatchOnDAZN #GoldenBoyFightNight #rochasantillan #camphouse #socal #lex #gallo #boxeo #feature #cinematic #interview #boxingnews
Shop Golden Boy
https://tinyurl.com/4phdrzvj
Watch our fights LIVE and on-demand on DAZN:
https://www.dazn.com/en-US/home
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
Tweets by GoldenBoyBoxing
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
http://www.instagram.com/GoldenBoy
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GoldenBoy