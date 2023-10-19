Home / Boxing Videos / CAMPHOUSE | A SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA STORY: Alexis Rocha vs Giovanni Santillan! Santa Ana vs San Diego!

CAMPHOUSE | A SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA STORY: Alexis Rocha vs Giovanni Santillan! Santa Ana vs San Diego!

Golden Boy Boxing 12 hours ago Boxing Videos



Rocha vs. Santillan is a 12-round welterweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Top Rank Boxing. The event will be live at the Kia Forum, Inglewood, CA and available worldwide to all subscribers on DAZN, both live and on demand.
Tickets for Rocha vs. Santillan are priced at $150, $100, $75, $50 and $30 plus applicable fees.

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #WatchOnDAZN #GoldenBoyFightNight #rochasantillan #camphouse #socal #lex #gallo #boxeo #feature #cinematic #interview #boxingnews

Shop Golden Boy
https://tinyurl.com/4phdrzvj
Watch our fights LIVE and on-demand on DAZN:
https://www.dazn.com/en-US/home
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
http://www.instagram.com/GoldenBoy
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GoldenBoy

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

JACK CATTERALL VS. JORGE LINARES PRESS CONFERENCE LIVESTREAM

October 19, 2023 — Jack Catterall vs. Jorge Linares press conference live from Liverpool, United …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved