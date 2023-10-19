Catterall and Linares with their sights set on victory – World Boxing Association

Jack Catterall and Jorge Linares took part in the media day ahead of their bout next Saturday for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Intercontinental super lightweight belt at the Echo Arena, Liverpool.

Both had a short interview to talk about the fight, a closed-door event before the official press conference that serves to learn more about their thoughts and feelings.

“Every fight for me is life or death,” assured the pioneering body’s regional champion Jack Catterall. “This is my world title fight. Jorge already had his moment in the sun, now it’s my moment,” noted the Briton.

Linares showed his determination although he is not going through a good run, but he assured that he is ready to give a blow on the table.

“Jack has all the pressure. He is fighting in front of his fans. Now I could go for a coffee with him but Saturday is totally different. I need to kill him,” stressed the Venezuelan fighter.

The next step will be the press conference this Thursday, while on Friday both will step on the scales where they need to make 140 pounds or less to be cleared for the fight. Catterall has 27 wins, 1 loss and 13 knockouts, while Linares has 47 wins, 8 losses and 29 knockouts.



