"We are going for a beer!" 🍺 | Sam Gilley & Louis Greene react to EPIC fight

Junto is massive! Look at him next to Crawford. This guy can settle at 126 easy Image: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/F81As97bgAAe6xg?format=png&name=small […]

Showtime boxing KO'd What has been chatter in the wind for a while now has finally come yesterday. Paramount Global is shutting down Showtime sports effective 2024 and... […]

Richardson Hitchins, unbeatable? I don't see anyone at 140 beating him […]

Greatness in the making? Are we witnessing it? Puerto Rican heavyweight Jesus "Tito" Escalera 19-0 (19 KOs), all within his 1st year as a pro The 43-year-old... […]

Marshall Martinez Interview From Prison I thought he got out- we are Facebook friends and he suddenly disappeared. He got transferred and must have lost his cell phone. The Steve he refers... […]

David Reid and Fernando Vargas should NOT... ...Have been in the ring with Felix Trinidad. This was a disasterous move on their management's part. Reid was destroyed before he had a chance to... […]

Devin Haney had early loss wiped off his record? Regis Prograis says "So I’m hearing Devin lost a fight in Mexico earlier in his career but he paid to take it off his record" […]

Zhanibek Alimkhanuly vs Vincenzo Gualtieri ESPN+ 10/14 So how about that red hot middleweight division eh? On the positive note, it's a division unification. I've liked the potential of Janibek but the... […]

Andre Ward's career is unfinished! Ward should have fought Dirrell, GGG and Canelo to solidify his claim as being one of the best ever. But he left the game unfinished. I wish he had... […]

Wardley v Adeleye? lol... This is the funniest British HW showdown I have seen in quite some time. Who do you have? The smart money says Wardley because he has faced better... […]

Canelo Vs Thurman? Let’s drag some more fighters up to 168? Khan, Charlo etc. Canelo is a great fighter who dominated the 168 division a year or so ago. Please... […]

How does it feel knowing AJ won't ever get those titles back? lol It must suck now that it is sinking in to him, huh? The only chance he has is if after the Fury/Usyk fight, the winner drops a strap and he is lined... […]

Rumble in the Jungle Experience - London Someone just alerted me to this going on in October in London. Sounds innovative.... ... […]