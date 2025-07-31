Home / Boxing Videos / Magsayo vs Mata FULL FIGHT: July 19, 2025 | PBC on Prime Video

Magsayo vs Mata FULL FIGHT: July 19, 2025 | PBC on Prime Video

Filipino power puncher Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo (28-2, 18 KOs) took home a unanimous decision over Mexico’s Jorge Mata (21-3-2, 13 KOs) after 10-rounds in the featherweight division.

The former world champion’s offense first broke through in round four as he bloodied Mata’s face with a series of power shots. Two judges scored the fight a 100-90 shutout for Magsayo, with the third judging turning in a 98-92 card in Magsayo’s favor.

