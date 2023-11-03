Gary Antuanne Russell, Benavidez-Andrade PPV Undercard Announced | The PBC Podcast





Undefeated 140-pound contender Gary Antuanne Russell is this week’s guest on The PBC Podcast. The rising star from the fighting Russell family discusses his goals for 2024, including his preferred next opponent, as well his thoughts on the division as a whole and much more.

Plus, hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal recap last weekend’s heavyweight action and, on Toe to Toe, break down the November 25 David Benavidez-Demetrius Andrade SHOWTIME PPV undercard and reveal their favorite bout on it.

For show notes and more info, click here: https://www.premierboxingchampions.com/podcast

#PBCPodcast #BenavidezAndrade #FuryNgannou #GaryAntuanneRussell

00:00 – Intro/Hot Takes: Fury vs. Ngannou

08:52 – Gary Antuanne Russell Interview

32:43 – Toe to Toe: The Best Fight on the Benavidez-Andrade PPV Undercard

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:

Tweets by premierboxing

https://instagram.com/premierboxing

https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions