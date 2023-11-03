Home / Boxing Videos / Gary Antuanne Russell, Benavidez-Andrade PPV Undercard Announced | The PBC Podcast

Gary Antuanne Russell, Benavidez-Andrade PPV Undercard Announced | The PBC Podcast

Premier Boxing Champions 5 hours ago Boxing Videos



Undefeated 140-pound contender Gary Antuanne Russell is this week’s guest on The PBC Podcast. The rising star from the fighting Russell family discusses his goals for 2024, including his preferred next opponent, as well his thoughts on the division as a whole and much more.

Plus, hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal recap last weekend’s heavyweight action and, on Toe to Toe, break down the November 25 David Benavidez-Demetrius Andrade SHOWTIME PPV undercard and reveal their favorite bout on it.

For show notes and more info, click here: https://www.premierboxingchampions.com/podcast

#PBCPodcast #BenavidezAndrade #FuryNgannou #GaryAntuanneRussell

00:00 – Intro/Hot Takes: Fury vs. Ngannou
08:52 – Gary Antuanne Russell Interview
32:43 – Toe to Toe: The Best Fight on the Benavidez-Andrade PPV Undercard

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:


https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

"That is NOT RIGHT!" ❌ | Frazer Clarke slams WBC for potentially ranking Francis Ngannou

►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub ►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing ►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing ►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE: ►SKY …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved