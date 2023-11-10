Liam Paro Tight Lipped On Shakur Stevenson Sparring Rumours 🤐

Aussie Super Lightweight Southpaw Sensation Liam Paro refuses to comment on recent sparring rumours with Shakur Stevenson ahead of his ring return on Dec 9 in S3 EP11 of the Matchroom Boxing Flash Knockdown Podcast 👀
#Shorts #ShakurStevenson #Boxing
Aussie Super Lightweight Southpaw Sensation Liam Paro refuses to comment on recent sparring rumours with Shakur Stevenson ahead of his ring return on Dec 9 in S3 EP11 of the Matchroom Boxing Flash Knockdown Podcast 👀
#Shorts #ShakurStevenson #Boxing
Tags * Boxing Eddie Hearn Interview Liam Lipped Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Paro Rumours Shakur SPARRING Stevenson tight
Matchroom’s CEO Frank Smith following the Masoud vs Sanmartin plus undercard weigh in up in …