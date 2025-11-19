David Benavidez v Anthony Yarde Grand Arrivals LIVE | Riyadh Season: Ring IV 💥 #Riyadhseason





We’re back in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to see the Grand Arrivals of David Benavidez & Anthony Yarde ahead of their World Title clash to cement themselves at the top of the light-heavyweight division. Watch the whole card take to the stage to kick-off another huge week of boxing including a stacked undercard. See Queensberry’s Sam Noakes fight for his first World Title against the world class Abdullah Mason. Also see Devin Haney, Brian Norman Jr, Jesse Rodriguez, Fernando Daniel Martinez & more who all prepare to write their names in history this Saturday Night.

Watch the full card this Saturday, Live on DAZN

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial

To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing