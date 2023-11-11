Ishmael Davis Reacts To Mackenzie Win With Sunny Edwards & Eddie Hearn Matchroom Boxing 4 hours ago Boxing Videos An impressive win for Ishmael Davis over Ewan Mackenzie who moves in line to fight the winner of Lee Cutler and Kingsley Egbunike for the English 154lbs Title. Davis speaks post-fight alongside Sunny Edwards and Eddie Hearn in Newcastle. #Boxing #SunnyEdwards #EddieHearn * amp Davis Eddie Edwards Hearn Ishmael Mackenzie Matchroom Boxing reacts Sunny win 2023-11-11 Matchroom Boxing Share Facebook Twitter Stumbleupon LinkedIn Pinterest