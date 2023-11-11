Home / Boxing Videos / Ishmael Davis Reacts To Mackenzie Win With Sunny Edwards & Eddie Hearn

Ishmael Davis Reacts To Mackenzie Win With Sunny Edwards & Eddie Hearn

An impressive win for Ishmael Davis over Ewan Mackenzie who moves in line to fight the winner of Lee Cutler and Kingsley Egbunike for the English 154lbs Title. Davis speaks post-fight alongside Sunny Edwards and Eddie Hearn in Newcastle.

