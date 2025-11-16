Home / Boxing News / WBA Mourns the Passing of Jorge Chapellín – World Boxing Association

WBA Mourns the Passing of Jorge Chapellín – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association 16 mins ago Boxing News

The World Boxing Association (WBA) has received with profound sadness the news of the passing of renowned Venezuelan singer and businessman Jorge Chapellín — a music star and a great friend of the WBA family through the organization’s President Emeritus, Gilberto Mendoza, who was one of his closest friends.

Chapellín left an indelible mark on a generation as the lead vocalist of the group 007, a pop-ballad ensemble that rose to fame with several hits, including the iconic “El Último Beso.”

He was a dear friend of Gilberto Mendoza and an important presence in the life of the Mendoza family. Chapellín shared much of Gilberto Jesús Mendoza’s childhood and became a positive cultural and professional influence, not only through his artistry but also through his success as a businessman across multiple fields. Above all, he was a remarkable human being.

Specialized media outlets recently reported Chapellín’s health issues, and after a series of complications, he passed away at 78, leaving behind a rich musical and cultural legacy.

The pioneer organization mourns the loss of Jorge — a great singer, a dedicated professional, and above all, a great person and a true friend. Rest in peace, dear friend.


Source link

Tags

About World Boxing Association

Check Also

Wiggins and Colón Battle to a Draw in WBA NABA Gold Welterweight Title Clash – World Boxing Association

Wiggins and Colón Battle to a Draw in WBA NABA Gold Welterweight Title Clash – World Boxing Association

In a bout defined by tactical exchanges and contrasting styles, American contender Tresean “Trigger” Wiggins …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved