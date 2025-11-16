WBA Mourns the Passing of Jorge Chapellín – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) has received with profound sadness the news of the passing of renowned Venezuelan singer and businessman Jorge Chapellín — a music star and a great friend of the WBA family through the organization’s President Emeritus, Gilberto Mendoza, who was one of his closest friends.

Chapellín left an indelible mark on a generation as the lead vocalist of the group 007, a pop-ballad ensemble that rose to fame with several hits, including the iconic “El Último Beso.”

He was a dear friend of Gilberto Mendoza and an important presence in the life of the Mendoza family. Chapellín shared much of Gilberto Jesús Mendoza’s childhood and became a positive cultural and professional influence, not only through his artistry but also through his success as a businessman across multiple fields. Above all, he was a remarkable human being.

Specialized media outlets recently reported Chapellín’s health issues, and after a series of complications, he passed away at 78, leaving behind a rich musical and cultural legacy.

The pioneer organization mourns the loss of Jorge — a great singer, a dedicated professional, and above all, a great person and a true friend. Rest in peace, dear friend.