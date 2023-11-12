ALL ACCESS: Benavidez vs Andrade | FULL EPISODE





The episode provides an exclusive look into the grueling preparations behind super middleweight superstar David “El Monstruo” Benavidez and unbeaten two-division champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade as they prepare to battle for the interim WBC Super Middleweight Title on SHOWTIME PPV Saturday, November 25 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT in a Premier Boxing Champions event live from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The iteration of ALL ACCESS encapsulates who Benavidez and Andrade are and where they come from. Employing deeply personal interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, ALL ACCESS unpacks the backgrounds of both champions and explores how their childhoods made them the men they are today.

To the Benavidez family, boxing is a family affair. David’s brother, Jose Benavidez Jr., is an exciting contender taking on undefeated WBC Middleweight World Champion Jermall Charlo in a 10-round non-title WBC special event that serves as the SHOWTIME PPV co-main event on November 25. Both Benavidez brothers are trained in the sweet science by their father, Jose Benavidez Sr., a dynamic aptly explored in the episode.

“My dad back then, he was super hard on me,” Benavidez emotionally reveals in the first-look clip. “But without trauma, there can’t be no greatness… I’m really grateful to be here, especially with [my father and brother]. We started with the same team and we’re going to stay with the same team.”

Two-division world champion Andrade also had a close relationship with his father that shaped the boxer he is today.

“My upbringing was fighting in the gym,” Andrade describes. “My dad was the coach. He kept our minds into sports, so we weren’t out acting up…I was [at the gym] everyday, so it became second nature. Dedication, hard work, commitment, consistency.”

Andrade continues, explaining how his father’s unorthodox training style led to his current boxing technique. “I became fast… [and] diverse in the ring where it’s like, what is this kid doing? Whatever I have to do to win.”

By exploring the influential upbringings of both world-class fighters, ALL ACCESS provides critical context into what is at stake for both boxers on November 25 and how the undefeated champions developed their differing, but equally intriguing styles.

#BenavidezAndrade #DavidBenavidez #DemetriusAndrade

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:

Tweets by premierboxing

https://instagram.com/premierboxing

https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions