Jake Paul Fight Breakdown, AJ’s Heartbreak & Shakur Reveals Teofimo’s Weakness





The legends return! Andre Ward and Roy Jones Jr. are back with a brand new HALL OF GAME. Dre & Roy recap Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua and the aftermath of the stoppage heard around the world. Plus, Shakur Stevenson joins the show to talk about his highly anticipated matchup with Teofimo Lopez at Madison Square Garden, and Dre & Roy breakdown what they saw in the thrilling NFL regular season finale between the Ravens and Steelers.

0:00 – Intro

1:13 – Remembering Sina & Latif

3:09 – Recapping Jake vs. Joshua — Why didn’t AJ get Jake out sooner?

15:23 – Thrilling NFL regular season finale — Ravens vs. Steelers

24:07 – Shakur Stevenson interview; Shakur vs. Teofimo

46:36 – End

