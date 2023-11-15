Home / Boxing Videos / Matias forces TKO stoppage against Hawkins | Matias vs Ergashev: November 25, 2023 – PBC on Showtime

Matias forces TKO stoppage against Hawkins | Matias vs Ergashev: November 25, 2023 – PBC on Showtime

Super lightweight contender Subriel Matias walked Malik Hawkins down with extreme confidence, keeping his hands down unafraid of his opponent on the way to TKO stoppage over Malik Hawkins after six rounds of action.

Matias takes on his biggest test yet in Shohjahon Ergashev on the #BenavidezAndrade Showtime Boxing PPV event Saturday, November 25.

