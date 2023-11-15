Home / Boxing Videos / Anthony Joshua & Deontay Wilder Press Conference LIVE | Day Of Reckoning Announced | Riyadh Season

Anthony Joshua & Deontay Wilder Press Conference LIVE | Day Of Reckoning Announced | Riyadh Season

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Dmitry Bivol, Daniel Dubois & the full undercard meet the media for the first time in the magnificent settings of Riyadh Season on Wednesday evening. Fight Week for Saudi Arabia’s next epic event kicks off in style as preparations begin for another historic night of heavyweight boxing.

#Riyadh Season #DayofReckoning #JoshuaWallin #WilderParker

