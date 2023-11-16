“Manotas” Gonzalez dominated Schramm in great fight  – World Boxing Association

Johan Gonzalez defeated Guaidó Schramm on Wednesday night at the Whitesands Events Center, in Plant City, Florida, after an excellent main event fight in the Probox TV event.

The Venezuelan fighter won a majority decision with scorecards of 97-93, 96-94 and 95-95 in a tough fight in which he had to work hard against the Argentinean.

The fight was one of the most entertaining of the night with good moments for both fighters. Gonzalez was quite aggressive and used his power punches during almost the entire fight against a Schramm who made a smart fight and with a lot of mobility to avoid punishment and occasionally surprise the Venezuelan.

Gonzalez’s strength prevailed in the end, who proved to be in great physical condition and followed a great train of fight until the last bell to take this valuable win for his career.

“Manotas”, as he is nicknamed, won the fight, he has 34 wins, two losses and 33 knockouts. Schramm left his record at 16 wins, 2 losses, 2 draws and 9 knockouts.



