"I'm already in Fury's head!" 😱 | Oleksandr Usyk REACTS to Tyson Fury fight announcement

Sky Sports Boxing



Oleksandr Usyk gives us immediate reaction to the news he will be facing Tyson Fury for the undisputed heavyweight crown on February 17th in Saudi Arabia. The Ukrainian says he isn’t phased at all by the Gypsy Kings mind games, claiming he is firmly in Fury’s head.

