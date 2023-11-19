Home / Boxing Videos / "Future World Champ!"- Diego Pacheco & Eddie Hearn React To Coceres KO

"Future World Champ!"- Diego Pacheco & Eddie Hearn React To Coceres KO

Matchroom Boxing



Super Middleweight sensation Diego Pacheco moves 20-0 in Los Angeles with a sensational KO over Marcelo Coceres. Hear from Pacheco and promoter Eddie Hearn in the ring following the win! #PachecoCoceres #Boxing

