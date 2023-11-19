Home / Boxing Videos / "The fight of the CENTURY" 🥊 | Tyson Fury on Oleksandr Usyk Undisputed Clash 🔥

Tyson Fury claims his undisputed fight against Oleksandr Usyk will be the fight of the century, with all four heavyweight belts on the line. He also tells Sky Sports why the keeps calling the Ukrainian fighter a sausage, and how his opponent is bigge than meets the eye.

