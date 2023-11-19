"THIS IS MY WORLD TITLE!" | Nathan Heaney On British Title Win Following Shock Victory Over Bentley





Nathan Heaney gives passionate ringside interview directly after his upset victory against Denzel Bentley making him the new British Middleweight Champion.

#magnificent7 | #BentleyHeaney | Live on TNT Sports

