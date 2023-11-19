Criztec Bazaldua Vs Pedro Angel Cruz (Pacheco-Coceres Undercard)

El Flaco Criztec Bazaldua makes it three wins from three in the paid ranks after his 4th round TKO victory on the Diego Pacheco vs Marcelo Coceres show in Los Angeles on Saturday 18 November 2023. Watch back the full fight.
#Boxing #PachecoCoceres
El Flaco Criztec Bazaldua makes it three wins from three in the paid ranks after his 4th round TKO victory on the Diego Pacheco vs Marcelo Coceres show in Los Angeles on Saturday 18 November 2023. Watch back the full fight.
#Boxing #PachecoCoceres
Tags * Angel Bazaldua Criztec Cruz Matchroom Boxing PachecoCoceres Pedro undercard
What a finish by Diego Pacheco to KO Marcelo Coceres in LA! Watch this previously …