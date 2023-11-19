Home / Boxing Videos / Criztec Bazaldua Vs Pedro Angel Cruz (Pacheco-Coceres Undercard)

Criztec Bazaldua Vs Pedro Angel Cruz (Pacheco-Coceres Undercard)

Matchroom Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



El Flaco Criztec Bazaldua makes it three wins from three in the paid ranks after his 4th round TKO victory on the Diego Pacheco vs Marcelo Coceres show in Los Angeles on Saturday 18 November 2023. Watch back the full fight.

#Boxing #PachecoCoceres

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Ringside KO View 🧨 Diego Pacheco's Explosive Uppercut On Coceres

What a finish by Diego Pacheco to KO Marcelo Coceres in LA! Watch this previously …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved