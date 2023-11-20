Home / Boxing Videos / Jermall Charlo on return to the ring, Caleb Plant & fighting Canelo in the future l The Last Stand

Jermall Charlo on return to the ring, Caleb Plant & fighting Canelo in the future l The Last Stand

SHOWTIME Sports 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Jermall Charlo joins the Last Stand to talk about his return to the ring vs Jose Benavidez Jr., mental health, the altercation with Caleb Plant, fighting Canelo & more!

About SHOWTIME Sports

