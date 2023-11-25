Benavidez vs. Andrade: Post-Fight Press Conference |SHOWTIME PPV

I still don't like Jemall's eyes and demeanour... I guess he is in with a small middleweight in Benavidez Jr. But, I have this sneaky suspicion of what Jose's younger brother said before the fight... […]

Albert Batyrgaziev vs. Lazaro Alvarez, December 9 Albert Batyrgaziev's brute strength and ruthless aggression will cause problems for Lazaro Alvarez, despite the latter's impressive amateur career.... […]

Taylor vs Cameron 2 Anyone giving Taylor a shot? I didn’t see the first fight, was it competitive or one sided? When I read about it most seem to think Cameron... […]

Isaac Dogboe v Nick Ball Espn+ Had no idea this was going and was picked up by espn+. I've written Dogboe off before and not terribly familiar with Ball but they're going for a wbc... […]

Bigger shock? Foreman v Moorer Ali v Foreman Tyson v Douglas Lewis v Rahman ?? I would have to say, in hindsight, Foreman knocking out Moorer was more... […]

Joe Cordina v Leigh Wood oe Cordina says British rival Leigh Wood is the "right dancing partner" for a sell-out stadium bout in either Cardiff, Nottingham or possibly both. ... […]

The 1990 Holyfield could NOT have beaten the 1990 Tyson... Absolutely could not. Would have been a great fight, however. But I don't see Holyfield going past 8 rounds with that Tyson, even the Tyson that lost... […]

What will the historic card be on 23rd December? Frank Warren has insisted that a ‘historic’ night of boxing will still go ahead on 23 December, despite Tyson Fury’s fight with Oleksandr Usyk being... […]

Mohamed Ali vs George Foreman AI Enhanced video - Full fight - New YT channel Here is the video link: https://youtu.be/wqCSiKxB_DA If you have any other requests please let me know, and I will post the fights. Step into... […]

Shakur Stevenson v Edwin De Los Santos Shakur Stevenson will square off against Edwin De Los Santos on Thursday 16th November 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight will take... […]

Harlem Eubank v Timo Schwarzkopf Channel 5 Free boxing Harlem Eubank will take on Timo Schwarzkopf on Friday 10th November 2023 at Brighton Centre in Brighton. The fight will be contested over 10... […]