It’s nearly time! Don’t miss the Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis Face Off special ahead of December’s crunch WBC World Super Lightweight Title clash in San Francisco!
#shorts #haneyprograis #boxing
It’s nearly time! Don’t miss the Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis Face Off special ahead of December’s crunch WBC World Super Lightweight Title clash in San Francisco!
#shorts #haneyprograis #boxing
Tags * Boxing DEVIN Eddie Hearn face Haney Interview Matchroom Matchroom Boxing OFFICIAL Prograis Regis Teaser
It’s a first fight night for Ed Sheeran who speaks to Ali backstage in Dublin …