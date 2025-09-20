Home / Boxing Videos / Uppercuts, knockdowns, and pure heart on display in 2022's Fight of the Year | Fundora vs Lubin

Uppercuts, knockdowns, and pure heart on display in 2022's Fight of the Year | Fundora vs Lubin

Premier Boxing Champions 58 mins ago Boxing Videos



If you’ve never seen boxing’s 2022 fight of the year, buckle up, because Fundora vs Lubin delivered. Both guys hit the deck in a classic slugfest that had fans on their feet while the two went to war.

Can we expect a similar fight when Keith Thurman challenges Sebastian Fundora for his WBC super welterweight title on October 25?

Watch the full fight here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WWxQRMcKJ4w

#SebastianFundora #FundoraLubin #FundoraThurman

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:


https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

“I Got That One Wrong, He's P4P Top 5!” – Eddie Hearn Talks Inoue Vs Akhmadaliev

Eddie Hearn admits he got Naoya Inoue vs Murodjon Akhmadaliev wrong and heaps praise on …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved