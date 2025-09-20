Uppercuts, knockdowns, and pure heart on display in 2022's Fight of the Year | Fundora vs Lubin

If you’ve never seen boxing’s 2022 fight of the year, buckle up, because Fundora vs Lubin delivered. Both guys hit the deck in a classic slugfest that had fans on their feet while the two went to war.
Can we expect a similar fight when Keith Thurman challenges Sebastian Fundora for his WBC super welterweight title on October 25?
Watch the full fight here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WWxQRMcKJ4w
