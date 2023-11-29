Home / Boxing Videos / LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE! European Lightweight Title Fight Gwynne v Marsili | Noakes v Perez

LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE! European Lightweight Title Fight Gwynne v Marsili | Noakes v Perez

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions



Join us for live coverage from London as we hear from the boxers lining up to fight on our last domestic card of the year. We’ll here from Gavin Gwynne, Sam Noakes, Moses Itauma, Raven Chapman, Royston Barney-Smith, Brad Strand and more.

Watch the fights from 7pm, 1st December Live on TNT Sports.

