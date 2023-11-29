Agyarko and Williamson to fight for WBA Continental belt this Saturday  – World Boxing Association

Irish Caoimhin Agyarko will face England’s Troy Williamson for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental super welterweight belt this Saturday at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Agyarko, a top prospect in the division who has been a regional champion in the past, will be looking for another victory in this Matchroom event which will feature Miachel Conlan taking on Jordan Gill in the main event for the WBA super featherweight international belt.

The 27-year-old undefeated fighter is strong and knows how to put on a show and will be going into his second fight this year. He is coming off a unanimous decision win over Grant Dennis in his most recent fight in Dublin in May.

Williamson is a 32 years old fighter with good professional experience who has been British champion and has faced good level opponents. The Briton is coming from defeating Ramiro Blanco in his last fight, which was last July 15.

It should be noted that at the end of 2022 he suffered the only professional loss of his career against Josh Kelly and now he is trying to recover and knows that a victory in this fight could be a catapult to the elite for him.

Agyarko is undefeated in 13 fights, 7 of them won by knockout. For his part, Williamson has 20 wins, 1 setback, 1 draw and 14 knockouts.



