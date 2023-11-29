Is KSI Lights Out Or Nights Out For Ryan Garcia? #shorts 🤔





Ryan Garcia lists fighters who would be nights out or lights out ahead of his fight with Oscar Duarte, live on DAZN.com as part of your subscription on December 2.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube

Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN

DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#GarciaDuarte #Boxing