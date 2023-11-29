CAMPHOUSE | Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte! From Different Countries To Different Paths To The Top!





Taking a visit to the Camps of each Fighter, ahead of their December 2nd Fight! Ryan Garcia, training out of Dallas, TX, with Head Trainer Derrick James, Is keen on continuing to learn and develop himself to be One of Boxing’s Best.

While his foe, Oscar Duarte, who trains out of Torreon, Coahila, Mex. for over 3years now. Duarte, originally from Chihuahua, went 3hrs away from home to isolate himself and dedicate himself to his craft. Now looking to become a prominent face in Mexican Boxing with a win over Garcia.

GarciaDuarte Super Lightweight bout is presented in association with Cancun Boxing, and will take place at Toyota Center on Saturday, December 2 in Houston, Texas and will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN as part of your subscription.

