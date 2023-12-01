Home / Boxing Videos / LIVE WEIGH-IN! European Lightweight Title Fight Gwynne v Marsili | Noakes v Perez

LIVE WEIGH-IN! European Lightweight Title Fight Gwynne v Marsili | Noakes v Perez

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



We’re once again live from East London for the weigh-in coverage of Gavin Gwynne v Emiliano Marsili and Sam Noakes v Carlos Perez ahead of their Title fights at York Hall this Friday Night. Also weighing in are Raven Chapmen, Royston Barney-Smith, Brad Strand & Moses Itauma.

You can watch the full card live on TNT Sports 1 from 7:00pm.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact

Tags

About Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions

Check Also

Could Ryan Garcia Fight Devin Haney Or Teofimo Lopez next?

Ade Oladipo, Akin Reyes and Barak Bess discuss Ryan Garcia’s fight with Oscar Duarte as …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved