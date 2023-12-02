Shades of Billy Joe Saunders as Tyrone McKenna gives it the to Lewis Crocker’s wayward punch…
#shorts #McKennaCrocker #boxing
Shades of Billy Joe Saunders as Tyrone McKenna gives it the to Lewis Crocker’s wayward punch…
#shorts #McKennaCrocker #boxing
Tags * Boxing Crocker39s Eddie Hearn Interview Lewis Matchroom Matchroom Boxing McKenna missed Punch TYRONE waves
►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub Chris Billam-Smith watches back his world title fight against Lawrence Okolie. Billam-Smith makes …