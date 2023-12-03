Lightweight hotshot Cameron Vuong makes it 3-0 in as many months with another dazzling display over the game Michal Dufek in Belfast. Hear from ‘The One’ in the immediate aftermath of his victory.
#CameronVuong #Boxing #ConlanGill
Lightweight hotshot Cameron Vuong makes it 3-0 in as many months with another dazzling display over the game Michal Dufek in Belfast. Hear from ‘The One’ in the immediate aftermath of his victory.
#CameronVuong #Boxing #ConlanGill
Tags * calls Cameron CAMPBELL Hatton Matchroom Boxing VICTORY Vuong
Black Thunder Caoimhín Agyarko takes a split decision in Belfast over Troy Williamson to move …