Ringside POV | RYAN GARCIA VS OSCAR DUARTE! The Best Moments From GarciaDuarte's 8RD Super Fight!





Ryan Garcia and Oscar Duarte Go Toe to Toe For 8 Solid Rounds! Duarte Wanted More, But Garcia Was Too Fast And Patient In The End Took Out Duarte With His Dashing Left And Right Hooks To The Temple!

Who Should Ryan Garcia Take on Next?

Who Do You Want Duarte To Bounce Back With?

Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte

Dec. 2nd, 2023 – Toyota Center, Houston, TX – #GarciaDuarte

