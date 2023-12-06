The first face off at the Golden Gate Bridge on Tuesday saw Bill Haney and Evins Tobler’s verbal jabs continue ahead of Saturday’s huge fight between Devin Haney and Regis Prograis…
#shorts #haneyprograis
The first face off at the Golden Gate Bridge on Tuesday saw Bill Haney and Evins Tobler’s verbal jabs continue ahead of Saturday’s huge fight between Devin Haney and Regis Prograis…
#shorts #haneyprograis
Tags * amp BILL Boxing Continue Eddie Hearn Evins Haney Interview Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Tobler war words
Fight week is under way in San Francisco as Champion Regis Prograis and Challenger Devin …