How Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk's war of words unfolded 👀

On February 17th 2024 a new Heavyweight Undisputed Champion will be crowned. Tyson Fury, the lineal & WBC Heavyweight champion takes on Oleksandr Usyk, the IBF, WBA & WBO Unified Heavyweight Champion.
Here’s how their launch press conference went…
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact