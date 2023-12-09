Home / Boxing Videos / Miyo Yoshida STUNS Ebanie Bridges To Win World Title 😲

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Fight Week, Ep3: Devin Haney Vs Regis Prograis – Weigh In (Behind The Scenes)

All that’s left to do is fight! Watch our behind the scenes episode from Devin …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved