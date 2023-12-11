Home / Boxing Videos / CARNAGE! Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in-ring clash

CARNAGE! Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in-ring clash

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions Boxing Videos



After Tyson Fury’s victory over Derek Chisora, The Gypsy King called out Oleksandr Usyk in one of their first face-to-face meetings.

The pair fight for Undisputed on February 17th 2024 in Riyadh

