GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT ON DAZN: TITO SANCHEZ VS. WALTER SANTIBAÑES WEIGH-IN

Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN will close out the year with the fight game’s must-watch prospects and an action-packed main event featuring local, Cathedral City native and WBC Super Bantamweight Continental Latino Titleholder Jose “Tito” Sanchez (11-0, 7 KOs) participating in a 10-round match against Phoenix, Arizona’s Walter Santibanes (12-2, 2 KOs). The action will take place at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino and is presented in association with Miguel Cotto Promotions. Doors to the Special Events Center open at 5:00 p.m. PT, the first fight will begin at 5:05 p.m. PT, and the worldwide broadcast on DAZN will begin at 6:00 p.m. PT.
#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #WatchOnDAZN #goldenboyfightnight
Watch our fights LIVE and on-demand on DAZN:
https://www.dazn.com/en-US/home
Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl