MIYO YOSHIDA AND AMANDA GALLE CAPTURE BANTAMWEIGHT WORLD TITLES OVER THE WEEKEND – DiBella Entertainment

DiBella Entertainment is thrilled to congratulate both Miyo Yoshida and Amanda Galle on becoming world champions over the weekend. On Saturday, Miyo Yoshida seized the IBF Bantamweight World Title with a unanimous decision victory against Australian Ebanie Bridges at the Chase Center, in San Francisco, CA, live on DAZN Pay-Per-View, as part of the Haney-Prograis undercard. Taking the bout on short notice as a late replacement opponent, oddsmakers had Yoshida, of Kagoshima, Japan, as a 7-1 underdog. With her eight-year-old daughter watching from ringside, Yoshida outworked Bridges over 10 entertaining rounds, often finding a home for her overhand right. After a hard-fought battle by both fighters, the scorecards read 99-91 twice, and 97-93, all for Yoshida. With the win, Yoshida, 17-4, is now a three-time, two-division world champion. She previously held the WBO Super Flyweight World Title twice. “Ebanie Bridges was a great champion and it was a very tough fight,” said Yoshida. “I really want to say it is thanks to Lou and DiBella Entertainment that I was able to become a world champion again after only one year in the United States. I am very grateful to all of them. Coming in as a late replacement, we only had about two weeks to train for this title match. However, I joined with Team Sosa and I believe that my victory was made possible thanks to the support of the entire team.” “I am so proud of Miyo,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “What an epic performance to win a third world title. A thrill for a hard-working, dedicated, single mom to realize this dream in front of her little girl! Miyo is a warrior and she beat a warrior. I am so happy for one of the nicest people in boxing.”