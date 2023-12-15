Home / Boxing Videos / When Daniel Dubois stunned Oleksandr Usyk with THAT moment

When Daniel Dubois stunned Oleksandr Usyk with THAT moment

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 47 mins ago Boxing Videos



When Daniel Dubois challenged Oleksandr Usyk for the world titles, his power posed a threat to the talented Ukrainian and there was one stand-out controversial moment 👀

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact

Tags

About Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions

Check Also

Jesse Bam Rodriguez Vs Sunny Edwards Plus Undercard Press Conference

Eddie Hearn hosts the final press conference between Jesse Bam Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards before …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved