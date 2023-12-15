Home / Boxing Videos / Jake Paul vs. Andre August | Fight Breakdown with Wade Plemons

Jake Paul vs. Andre August | Fight Breakdown with Wade Plemons

DAZN Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Wade Plemons breaks down the fight between Jake Paul and Andre August. Watch the two men face off, Friday December 15, live on DAZN.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing #JakePaul #PaulAugust

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Tyson Fury STUNNED as Dynamo takes his belt! 😲

►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub No man alive can take the belt off Tyson Fury but Dynamo it’s …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved