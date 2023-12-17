Hear from Jesse Bam Rodriguez, Sunny Edwards and Eddie Hearn after the epic Flyweight unification bout on Saturday 16 December 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. What a fight!
#RodriguezEdwards #Boxing
Hear from Jesse Bam Rodriguez, Sunny Edwards and Eddie Hearn after the epic Flyweight unification bout on Saturday 16 December 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. What a fight!
#RodriguezEdwards #Boxing
Tags * amp Bam Eddie Edwards EPIC Fight Hearn Matchroom Boxing react Rodríguez Sunny
MJ Murodjon Akhmadaliev locks in a shot at the winner of Naoya Inoue and Marlon …