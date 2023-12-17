Watch the moment Bam Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards showed their respect backstage after the Dec 16 fight in Arizona. Bam returned Sunny’s IBF World Title.
#rodriguezedwards #shorts
Watch the moment Bam Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards showed their respect backstage after the Dec 16 fight in Arizona. Bam returned Sunny’s IBF World Title.
#rodriguezedwards #shorts
Tags * Bam belt Boxing Eddie Hearn Edwards39 EXCLUSIVE Interview Matchroom Matchroom Boxing RETURNS Rodríguez Sunny
MJ Murodjon Akhmadaliev locks in a shot at the winner of Naoya Inoue and Marlon …