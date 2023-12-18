Home / Boxing Videos / 'I Promised My Daughter I'd Be A World Champion' – Off The Cuff With Deontay Wilder

'I Promised My Daughter I'd Be A World Champion' – Off The Cuff With Deontay Wilder

DAZN Boxing 54 mins ago Boxing Videos



Watch Deontay Wilder take on Joseph Parker as part of the Day of Reckoning, live around the world on DAZN PPV on December 23.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#wilderparker #dayofreckoning #DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Ben Whittaker's AMAZING ringwalk! ⭐ | Behind The Scenes

►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub A behind-the-scenes look into Ben Whittaker’s ringwalk before he faced Stiven Leonetti Dredhaj. …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved