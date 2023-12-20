"Joshua Vs Wilder Is Irrelevant For Now! We're Working On It" – Eddie Hearn





We speak with Eddie Hearn on his arrival into Riyadh for the Day Of Reckoning. Hearn runs through Saturday’s card and admits a future fight with Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder isn’t finalised yet despite speculation.

#Boxing #EddieHearn #DayOfReckoning

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.