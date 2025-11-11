Matchroom Boxing is delighted to welcome The Ten Percent Club – one of the most sought-after supplementation brands in global professional sports – as its new, Official Supplement Partner.

They will now be a partner for Matchroom Boxing’s popular Fight Day 5k community runs,

starting next Saturday in East London where hundreds of runners are expected to take to the streets ahead of the eagerly awaited ’The Ring: Unfinished Business’ spectacle at The

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

As part of this newly committed official partnership, The Ten Percent Club will not only

continue to support Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn on his personal wellness

journey but it will ensure that every member of his team at Matchroom HQ has access to

high-quality products that support their demanding global schedules.

The deal will also grant The Ten Percent Club with official partner rights, video content

commitments from Matchroom Boxing, ongoing social media collaborations with its social

channels and a variety of other joint media and event engagements.

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn said: “We’re delighted to announce this new

partnership. Personally, their supplements have helped me immensely within my own

wellbeing. Since taking The Ten Percent Club products, it has completely changed my

recovery for the better. I’m training every day and now I feel like I can suitably take on the

world! It was a natural fit to bring The Ten Percent Club on board here as our Official

Supplement Partner at Matchroom. This is a really exciting collaboration.”

Established in 2022 by its founder and owner Luke O’Reilly (pictured above left with Hearn),the foundation of the Ten Percent Club has been built upon a unique blend of his own experiences, combining an engineering background with a later transition into the world of professional sports, specifically football.

Driven by a desire to enhance not only his own health but also his productivity, Luke

constantly sought ways to improve. His relentless pursuit led him to discover the power of

natural supplements and their potential to optimise performance.

“The partnership aligns immaculately. Matchroom Boxing is recognised globally and that’s

where my ambitions lie with the brand,” said O’Reilly.

“The fact this partnership has happened so organically is testament to the products we offer.Eddie and Kai Peacock, Matchroom’s Head of Wellbeing, tried these products off their ownback and witnessed just how effective they are, and how they positively affected their lives.”That’s why they reached out and wanted to discuss a partnership. I’m sure Matchroom had a long list of popular ‘larger’ supplements brands ready to partner, but they chose us and that’s the biggest compliment we could be paid.”