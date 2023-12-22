“Get Ready For A Special Anthony Joshua Performance!” – Eddie Hearn





Eddie Hearn speaks after the weigh-in and admits he believes Anthony Joshua will deliver a ‘special’ performance against Otto Wallin. Hearn also discusses the rest of the card including Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker, Jarrell Miller vs Daniel Dubois, Dmitry Bivol vs Lyndon Arthur and Jai Opetaia vs Ellis Zorro!

#EddieHearn #Boxing #DayOfReckoning

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.