Throwback | Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Clay Collard…Bully Time!





Bektemir Melikuziev defeated Clay Collard via third-round knockout in their boxing match. Collard was known for his time in the UFC before transitioning to boxing, and his only loss in his previous seven fights was against Melikuziev. The fight was highlighted by three knockdowns in the first round, with Collard scoring two and Guajardo scoring one. Collard eventually lost via TKO in the second round.

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Clay Collard | November 2nd, 2019 | MGM Grand, Grand Garden Arena – Las Vegas, NV

