WBA World Light Heavyweight Champ Dmitry Bivol looks in superb shape ahead of Saturday’s fight with IBO belt holder Lyndon Arthur in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia!
#Shorts #BivolArthur #DayOfReckoning
WBA World Light Heavyweight Champ Dmitry Bivol looks in superb shape ahead of Saturday’s fight with IBO belt holder Lyndon Arthur in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia!
#Shorts #BivolArthur #DayOfReckoning
Tags * amp Arthur Bivol Boxing CLASH DMITRY Eddie Hearn Interview Lyndon Matchroom Matchroom Boxing READY RIPPED title
Champion, Marco Barrera, puts his belt on the line against Mexican Foe, Juan Manuel Marquez! …