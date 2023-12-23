"3 Time The Aim" – Anthony Joshua & Eddie Hearn Talk After Otto Wallin Win

Anthony Joshua talks moments after his win over Otto Wallin in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia whilst Eddie Hearn admits a fight against Filip Hrgovic for the IBF World Title could happen in 2024.
#JoshuaWallin #Boxing #DayOfReckoning
