Home / Boxing Videos / "3 Time The Aim" – Anthony Joshua & Eddie Hearn Talk After Otto Wallin Win

"3 Time The Aim" – Anthony Joshua & Eddie Hearn Talk After Otto Wallin Win

Matchroom Boxing 45 mins ago Boxing Videos



Anthony Joshua talks moments after his win over Otto Wallin in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia whilst Eddie Hearn admits a fight against Filip Hrgovic for the IBF World Title could happen in 2024.

#JoshuaWallin #Boxing #DayOfReckoning

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Israel Adesanya Sends Anthony Joshua Goodluck Message 🤳

Hear from Israel Adesanya who sends Anthony Joshua a goodluck message from the Kingdom Arena …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved