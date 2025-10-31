STUDIO SHOW ⚡️ Eddie Hearn, Molly McCann, Omari Jones, Hamza Uddin, John Hedges | Matchroom Boxing





It’s episode nine of our Flash Knockdown studio show. Promoter Eddie Hearn joins to catchup with the boxing World, English and WBA Flyweight Champion Hamza Uddin reveals why he believes he’s destined for the very top, English Cruiserweight Champion John Hedges previews his upcoming fight with Ellis Zorro and pays tribute to the late Ricky Hatton, Jamie meets up with ‘Meatball’ Molly McCann who gives her predictions on a four rounder between Dana White and Eddie plus Omari Jones talks this Saturday’s homecoming in Orlando.

00:00 – 01:00 : Intro

01:01 – 19:55 : Eddie Hearn

19:56 – 31:29 : Hamza Uddin

31:30 – 38:53 : Molly McCann

38:54 – 53:38 : John Hedges

53:39 – 1:00:53 : Charity Quiz

1:00:53 – 1:06:27 : Omari Jones

1:06:28 – 1:15:20 : Chit Chat

